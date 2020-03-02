🔥Greenpeace activists target Barclays bank branches across UK over fossil fuel funding🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Climate activists have taken action against Barclays high street branches across the country over the bank’s support for fossil fuels.

Campaigners from Greenpeace said they had shut down almost one hundred branches on Monday morning, by disabling doors to prevent staff from entering.

They argued Barclays was one of the the biggest funders of fossil fuels in Europe – and demanded it to fund renewable energy instead.

Images of Barclays customers bearing slogans such as “stop funding fossil fuels” were plastered on windows, and pop-up exhibitions showing climate-related disasters went up in London, Belfast, Cardiff and Manchester.

Slogans were plastered in front of Barclays customers (PA)

Near the Castle Place branch in Belfast, Richard George, head of oil for Greenpeace, said: “Barclays is the biggest funder for the fossil fuel industry for the whole of Europe and the UK.

“We’re here to send a message that they need to move their money out of fossil fuels and start supporting real climate change solutions instead.”

Morten Thaysen, climate finance campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “Barclays must stop funding the climate emergency, that’s why we’ve taken action today.

“From floods to bushfires and record heat in Antarctica, the impacts of this crisis are staring us in the face.”

A pop-up exhibition showed the impact of fossil fuels on climate change (PA)

He added: “Banks are just as responsible for the climate emergency as the fossil fuel companies they fund, yet they’ve escaped scrutiny for years.

“We’ve shut down branches across the country to shine a spotlight on Barclays’ role in bankrolling this emergency.

A Barclays spokeswoman said: “We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.”