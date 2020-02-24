Movies

RELEASE DATE: February 28, 2020

Starring:

Asa Butterfield, Asim Chaudhry, Charlie Cooper, David Mitchell, Enzo Cilenti, Isla Fisher, Jamie Blackley, Pearl Mackie, Sarah Solemani, Shanina Shaik, Shirley Henderson, Sophie Cookson, Stephen Fry, Steve Coogan, Will Smith

Summary:

Satire about the world of the super-rich.

Genre(s):

Drama, Comedy

Rating:

R

Runtime:

104 min

