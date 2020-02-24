🔥Greed🔥
RELEASE DATE: February 28, 2020
Starring:
Asa Butterfield, Asim Chaudhry, Charlie Cooper, David Mitchell, Enzo Cilenti, Isla Fisher, Jamie Blackley, Pearl Mackie, Sarah Solemani, Shanina Shaik, Shirley Henderson, Sophie Cookson, Stephen Fry, Steve Coogan, Will Smith
Summary:
Satire about the world of the super-rich.
Genre(s):
Drama, Comedy
Rating:
R
Runtime:
104 min
