FILE PHOTO: An employee in protective suit and carrying disinfection equipment walks at night parliament building in Athens, Greece, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece announced on Monday it’ll shut all shops aside from supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, petrol food and stations delivery services, and put anyone arriving from abroad into quarantine for 14 days, to fight the coronavirus.

Greece had already cancelled mass gatherings and closed bars, restaurants, gyms and playgrounds. So far the united states has reported 352 confirmed cases of infections and four fatalities, a growth of 21 people in 24 hours. Health authorities expect the real amount of infections to go up.

The 14 day quarantine would connect with anyone entering the united states, of nationality regardless, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters. The closure of shops will start from Wednesday.

Athens in addition has banned passenger ships from Italy and barred cruise lines from docking at Greek ports.