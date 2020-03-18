Greater St. Louis Book Fair reschedules for June

Aimee Elliott, 33, of Vinita Park, looks through books with her children, Anouk (far left), 4, Ryu, 7, and Indi, 7 months. The Greater St. Louis Book Fair in the Ballas Road parking garage of West County Center on Sunday, May 1, 2016. The book fair has been in operation since 1950. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

Cristina M. Fletes

The annual Greater St. Louis Book Fair, the area’s oldest and biggest, has rescheduled to June 25-28 at Queeny Park’s Greensfelder Recreation Complex.The fair had been planned to start April 16. An annual event since 1950, proceeds from its sales of books, comics, DVDs, CDs and now benefited many local literacy and educational groups.For more information: stlouisbookfair.org

