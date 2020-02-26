🔥Greater Anglia disruption: Major rail delays after person killed at Norwich station🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Train services have been delayed after a person died at Norwich Railway Station early this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the Norfolk station shortly after 2am but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The station was completely shut in the immediate aftermath before reopening just before 8am.

Greater Anglia trains operating with major delays and cancellations are expected to continue until at least 10am.

British Transport Police (BTP) said in a statement at 6.05am: “We remain on scene at Norwich station following a fatality earlier this morning.

“The station is currently closed while enquiries into the incident continue.”

Norwich-based journalist Richard Clinnick, who was at the station tweeted: “A grim morning here at Norwich Station after a horrible situation overnight.

“Three platforms of impounded trains, including mine, and police still on scene.

“For any angry commuters… just remember someone’s family has been ripped apart.”

Rail passengers are advised to check before they travel.