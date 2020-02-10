🔥Great Western Railway delays: Trespasser forces all railway lines between Reading and London to close🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

All rail services between London and Reading have been halted due to a trespasser on the tracks.

Trains to and from Paddington were halted due to the incident, which came after the country’s train network was struck by cancellations and delays over the weekend due to Storm Ciara.

The Great Western Railway Twitter account posted just before 9.30am to announce the incident.

It said: “There is a trespasser on the railway and all lines between #Reading and #LondonPaddington are currently closed as a result.”

More follows…

