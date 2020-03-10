🔥Great Ormond Street worker tests positive for coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A staff member at Great Ormond Street Hospital has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The hospital in London has been forced to postpone some non-essential procedures as a result.

The world-leading children’s hospital confirmed that a health worker in the cardiology department tested positive.

As a precaution, the hospital said it was not carrying out any non-essential cardiology procedures for two weeks.

Those who have come into close contact with the individual are now being informed.

In a statement, the hospital said: “We would like to reassure our families that anybody who came into close contact with this individual is being informed and will be offered advice.

“The majority of services are unaffected and all essential treatment is being carried out, and to ensure patient and staff safety the cardiology department will not be carrying out non-essential cardiac procedures including surgery and outpatients.

“This is for a period of two weeks from today (Monday March 9) and will be subject to daily review. Any patient affected by this change will be contacted directly.”

The hospital said it was working with Public Health England and implementing NHS guidance to control risk from the virus.

It added that patients and staff should continue to attend appointments normally and come into work unless they are unwell or advised not to.