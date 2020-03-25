🔥Great British Menu 2020 restaurants: Who are London chefs Ivan Tisdall-Downes, Steve Groves, Kerth Gumbs and Karl O'Dell?🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

It’s been less than a week since London restaurants were forced to close amid the coronavirus outbreak, but we’re already missing them terribly.

But as you cook up yet another sub-par TV dinner (or settle in for a cheeky takeaway from one of the spots still delivering), the BBC is offering us the chance to live vicariously through the telly.

Great British Menu, the cooking competition that sees top chefs from across the country battle it out for the chance to cook at a special banquet, has returned – and this week it’s London’s turn to show its mettle.

Four chefs from the capital’s restaurants will go head-to-head this week, hoping to take the top spot in this regional heat. But who are they, and just which top restaurants will they have us feeling wistful for this week?

From a Michelin-starred head chef to a foraging-focused foodie, these are the London chefs hoping to triumph on Great British Menu this week.

Steve Groves at Roux at Parliament Square

Who is Steve Groves?

Essex-born Groves is the head chef at Roux at Parliament Square, and has held the position since 2013. The restaurant is owned by Michel Roux Jr, the famed television chef and part of the Roux family cooking dynasty, whose restaurants also number Le Gavroche and Roux at the Landau. Groves was given the job after working at Michelin-starred Launceston Place, with previous roles including a stint in the US and restaurants in Poole and Bournemouth. Groves won MasterChef: The Professionals back in 2009, and a decade later in 2019, he was named as the Craft Guild’s National Chef of the Year.

Where is Roux at Parliament Square?

As you can possibly guess, Roux at Parliament Square can be found in Westminster, located on Great George Street, SW1P 3AD – right next to the Supreme Court.

What kind of food does Roux at Parliament Square serve?

Steve Groves spent three years in classical training, making him a suitable fit for the French cooking that the Roux family’s restaurants are best known for. The Roux at Parliament Square offers just that but with contemporary twists. Across set or tasting menus only (no a la carte), dishes include Japanese sika venison with white beetroot, red cabbage and comte cheese, and Chalk Stream trout with Oscietra caviar, white asparagus and coconut sauce.

Ivan Tisdall-Downes at Native

Who is Ivan Tisdall-Downes?

Ivan Tisdall-Downes is the chef-owner of Native. The Greenwich-born chef was largely self-taught before heading to work at the River Cottage HQ in Devon, and then enjoying a stint at two Michelin-starred restaurant Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York’s Pocantico Hills. At both restaurants, Tisdall-Downes learned to embrace sustainable practices, which he carried through into Native, which opened in 2016.

Where is Native?

Native is located on the border of Borough Market at 32 Southwark Street, SE1 1TU.

What kind of food does Native serve?

Run in collaboration between Tisdall-Downes and partner Imogen Davis, Native is dedicated to showcasing wild food, locally foraged ingredients and sustainable practices. Waste is kept to a minimum – for example, every daily menu starts with a snack made from yesterday’s offcuts. Dishes look to all sorts of unusual places for ingredients, showcased in dishes like Cornish pollock with a hogseed vadouvan, “compost pakora” and pickled dulse.

Kerth Gumbs at Ormer Mayfair

Who is Kerth Gumbs?

Anguillan-born Gumbs is head chef at Ormer Mayfair. The fine dining restaurant is under the ultimate direction of executive chef Shaun Rankin, having opened as a spin-off to his original Ormer restaurant in Jersey. Gumbs has headed up the kitchen for three years, and previously held roles at Tom Aikens Restaurant, Texture and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon.

Where is Ormer Mayfair?

Ormer Mayfair is part of Flemings, one of London’s oldest hotels. It is located at 7-12 Half Moon Street, W1J 7BH – just round the corner from Green Park station.

What kind of food does Ormer Mayfair serve?

In a substantial nod to Rankin’s love of the Channel Islands, expect to see a lot of British seafood on the menu at Ormer Mayfair. Standout dishes include Jersey lobster with crab, carrot, coconut and herring roe, alongside Dover sole with smoked salmon, quail’s egg, caperberry and a seaweed beurre blanc.

Karl O’Dell at Texture

Who is Karl O’Dell?

Peterborough-born Karl O’Dell is head chef at Michelin-starred Texture in Marylebone, where he runs the kitchen on behalf of chef owner Agnar Sverrisson. Prior to taking the esteemed role, O’Dell worked as senior sous chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-starred restaurant Petrus, as well as at Artichoke in Amersham and Colette’s at the Grove in Hertfordshire. Last year, he reached the finals of the Craft Guild’s National Chef of the Year competition.

Where is Texture?

Texture is in London’s Marylebone, located at 34 Portman Street, W1H 7BY.

What kind of food does Texture serve?

Under the direction of Icelandic Sverrisson, the menu at Texture is peppered with Scandinavian influences. Dishes include Icelandic cod with barley, saffron, avocado and prawns, and a dessert of skyr – a sort of national cultured dairy product (if you can imagine such a thing), which is served with ice cream, blood orange and rye breadcrumbs.