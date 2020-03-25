🔥Grayson Perry to teach art classes for a nation isolating at home as part of new Channel 4 series🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Grayson Perry is set to teach the country how to make art as part of Channel 4’s newly announced creative programming.

Grayson’s Art Club will see the artist encourage viewers to use their time in isolation to harness their own skills.

Perry will speak to fellow artists about their processes, as well as teach people at home how to sculpt, draw and paint.

He will call on viewers to produce visual representations of their time in isolation, before displaying these artworks in a future exhibition aiming to chronicle the country’s changing mood over the coming months.

The show will be part of a range of shows aimed at keeping families entertained, which also includes crafting with Kirstie Allsopp.

Perry, who won the Turner Prize in 2003 for his highly decorated pots, said earlier this year that his aim in art is reaching “the average Joe on the sofa”.

He said: “Accessibility is a part of what I want to do which is make art an ordinary part of life but a stimulating part of life. I’m not really talking to the art world, I’m more interested in the average Joe on the sofa.”