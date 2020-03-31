🔥Grant Shapps' once a week shopping suggestion during coronavirus pandemic is not official guidance, No 10 says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The public does not face restrictions over the number of times they can shop for food during the coronavirus lockdown, despite a Cabinet minister suggesting a once a week limit.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC that Britons should only buy the essentials at the supermarket once every seven days.

However, the Government does not state a limit and previously advised the nation to buy goods as infrequently “as possible”.

A Downing Street spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that there are no guidelines in place about how often households can go food shopping and said it will come down to individual judgement.

Earlier, Mr Shapps had told the BBC: “People know the rules that have been set – try and shop just once a week. Just do the essentials, not everything else.”

Asked about Mr Shapps’ comments on “once a week” shopping trips, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The guidance does not specify that, no, the guidance says it should be ‘as infrequent as possible’.”

For some people “their judgment will be that that will be once a week, but it’s not what the guidance specifies”, he added.

In the face of criticism about police tactics, Mr Shapps also said there had been “one or two instances” of forces being overzealous with enforcement measures but they were generally being “sensible”.

He said: “I think the police are doing a difficult job.

“There will be one or two instances where they have perhaps not approached it in the right way but in general, actually, across the country not only are people complying very well but, generally speaking, the police are taking a very sensible approach to it.”

Mr Shapps also said people should not be getting into cars to drive to the countryside to take their daily exercise.

“The simple thing is, if at all possible, please take exercise close to your home,” he said.

“I’ve got dogs and, rather than put them in the car and drive somewhere with them, it’s about stepping out of the house and walking them around the block, or whatever it requires.”

However, the Government guidance differs from what has actually been made law.

The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020 for England, which were enacted on Thursday giving police powers to enforce rules with fines and even arrests, says: “During the emergency period, no person may leave the place where they are living without reasonable excuse.”

A reasonable excuse includes to buy food and exercise.

The legislation does not specify – or limit – how many times per day someone can leave their house. Neither does it forbid people from using cars or any other vehicle in any circumstance.

Asked about Mr Shapps’ comments, the PM’s spokesman said: “The guidance in relation to only making journeys when necessary and shopping as infrequently as possible is very clear.”