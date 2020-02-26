grandfather-to-plead-guilty-in-toddler’s-cruise-ship-death

🔥Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler’s cruise ship death🔥

mariya smith0

An Indiana grandfather will plead guilty to negligent homicide after his 18-month-old granddaughter fell to her death from the window of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico in 2019. Salvatore Anello initially pleaded not guilty in Chloe Wiegand’s death before he was offered a deal that spares him from going to jail and from having to admit to facts alleged by prosecutors. David Begnaud shares a statement given to CBS News from the grieving grandfather.

