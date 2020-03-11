🔥Grand Princess: Jet carrying 135 Brits from quarantined coronavirus-hit cruise ship lands in UK🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A plane carrying 135 British nationals who were on board a cruise ship quarantined due to a coronavirus outbreak has landed in the UK.

The Kalitta Air charter flight, carrying passengers from the Grand Princess, touched down at Birmingham Airport at about 5pm on Wednesday.

Ground crew, including some in white overalls and face masks, could be seen around the aircraft.

More follows…

