🔥Grand Princess cruise ship held off California coast after former passenger dies of coronavirus🔥

A cruise ship is being held off the California coast after a former passenger died of coronavirus and at least one other became infected.

The Grand Princess was due to dock on Wednesday but it has been forced to remain at sea until Covid-19 tests are carried out.

Princess Cruises did not immediately disclose how many people are on the vessel, which has a capacity of 3,650 passengers and crew.

However, it said fewer than 100 people had been identified for virus testing.

“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” California’s governor Gavin Newsom said.

The former passenger, aged 71, was the US’s first coronavirus death outside Washington state and brought the national death toll to 11.

He had travelled on the Grand Princess from San Francisco to Mexico but died two weeks after his return home to Placer County, near Sacramento, California health officials said. He had underlying health conditions.

Another previous passenger has also been taken to hospital after falling ill.

Sixty-two people who were on the cruise with the victim, and continued their journeys on the ship, have been confined to their cabins for testing.

No cases of the virus have so far been confirmed among those still on board, the cruise liner said, but some passengers have experienced flu-like symptoms.

The Grand Princess is from the same line as the Diamond Princess, which saw one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks outside China.

Six people died and more than 700 people tested positive for Covid-19 on board the blighted ship during its two-week quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama last month.

Medics wheel out a person on a stretcher from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases (REUTERS)

The decision to hold the ship offshore came as federal health authorities announced an investigation into a nursing home in Seattle, which has seen the majority of US coronavirus patients.

Investigators will determine whether the Life Care nursing home in Kirkland followed guidelines for preventing infections.

Last April, the state fined the same care home $67,000 (around £51,780) over failures following two flu outbreaks which affected 17 patients and staff.

At least 39 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the Seattle area, where researchers say the virus may have been circulating undetected for weeks.