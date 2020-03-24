🔥Grand Designs returns with an upside-down home in the Malvern Hills🔥

The latest series of Grand Designs kicks off with a roller coaster of a ride that surpasses even the expected emotional ups-and-downs synonymous with Kevin McCloud’s iconic house building show.

Tonight’s episode sees McCloud head to the Malvern Hills in Worcestershire, where ex-RAF pilot Jon and GP Gill Flowers have bought a plot of land and moved their family back from a four-year stint in New Zealand – without visiting it first.

Grand Designs exclusive preview: Malvern Hills

Their main requirement was to find similar views to the notoriously scenic Pacific Ocean islands, which they undoubtedly achieved.

However, the compromise was that these views came at a steep price – the site was so hilly and difficult to build on that no local builder would take on the project.

And that’s just the start.

Despite his lack of experience, Jon quits his job to project manage the build and, as always, the schedule slips and costs snowball.

But when all is said and done, is the ambitious three storey upside-down wood and stone clad home clinging to a hill what the couple wanted?

And was it worth the risk?

Grand Designs starts tonight, Wednesday 6 September, Channel 4 at 9.00pm.