🔥Grand £25m project home for sale in the Beckhams' London neighbourhood🔥

It is the ultimate doer-upper in one of London’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, where A-list residents include the Beckhams and Simon Cowell.

The huge but dilapidated Holland Park mansion has come on the market with a price tag of around £25 million but will need a buyer able to spend vast sums more to turn it into a family home to rival those of the starry neighbours.

Images of the Grade II-listed former Algerian embassy in the estate agents’ brochure show water damage to the white stucco-fronted exterior and grubby interiors with wallpaper peeling from the ceiling. The south-facing garden is completely overgrown.

However, most of the interiors retain the elegant original features, including huge marble fireplaces, and spectacular moulded cornicing and door pediments.

The Italianate villa was used as an embassy for 43 years until 2011 but has sat largely empty for almost a decade before the Algerian government put it on the market.

However, images posted by Victoria and David Beckham on Instagram showing their family relaxing at home highlight the potential for the property.

The couple paid £31.5 million for their London base nearby in 2013 but did not move in for another three years after a lavish £8 million upgrade under the direction of celebrity designer Rose Uniacke.

The finished property has a vast basement, spa, gym and a top-floor man-cave for the former England football captain.

Victoria’s walk-in closet is said to include an electric clothes rack and catwalk runway for testing outfits.

The five-storey former embassy first came up for sale in 2017, priced at £30 million, when the top end of the London market was starting to slump following the Brexit referendum.

It is now with agent Savills, which describes the huge home as in need of “full refurbishment” but with the potential to create “a magnificent residential house”.

Planning officers at Kensington & Chelsea council are said to be “supporting of the principle” of turning the building back into a family residence that could be worth more than £50 million.

Oliver Lurot, head of Savills’ Notting Hill office, described the property, built in 1862 by brothers Francis and William Radford, as “an exciting opportunity to create an amazing home — subject to planning — on one of London’s grandest streets.”