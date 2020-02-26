grand-17.5m-florentine-villa-once-home-to-pinocchio-author-for-sale

🔥Grand £17.5m Florentine villa once home to Pinocchio author for sale🔥

News
John koli0

Some parts of this luxury property date back to 1366 when it was turned into a grand villa.

Pinocchio author’s family home for sale — and other A-list homes…

The Tuscan former family home of Carlo Lorenzini — author of The Adventures of Pinocchio, about the little wooden boy whose nose grew when he told lies — is for sale with Hamptons for £17.5 million.

Parts of the house date from 1366 when an important Florentine family turned a fortress into a grand villa.

In the 17th century the grounds were extended and designed in classical style with terraces, statues and fountains.

The villa comes with two further houses, a restaurant, a butterfly greenhouse and thermal baths adorned with frescoes by 17th-century Italian Baroque artist, Angelo Michele Colonna.

Related Posts

real-madrid-vs-atletico-madrid-live:-laliga-commentary-stream-and-latest-score-today

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: LaLiga commentary stream and latest score today

John koli
sanders-just-beats-buttigieg-in-new-hampshire-democratic-primary,-biden-in-fifth

🔥Sanders just beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden in fifth🔥

mariya smith
kevin-nolan-returns-to-west-ham-as-coach-as-david-moyes-reshuffles-staff

Kevin Nolan returns to West Ham as coach as David Moyes reshuffles staff

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *