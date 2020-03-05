🔥Granada vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE: Copa del Rey commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Copa del Rey match coverage of Granada vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE.

Iker Muniain’s goal gave Bilbao a 1-0 win at San Mames last month, with Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva creating a true amount of saves to help keep the Andalusians in the tie.

Real Sociedad beat Segunda side Mirandes 1-0 at Anduva on Tuesday to secure a 3-1 aggregate victory and advance to the ultimate, which is played at Seville’s La Cartuja stadium on April 18.

Athletic, 23-time Copa winners, will make it an all-Basque affair by beating Granada, searching for their first final since 1958-59.

With kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT, follow all of the latest build-up with this LIVE rolling match blog.

Live Updates

Read more…

Can’t start to see the LIVE blog? Just click here to gain access to our desktop page

Live stream

The match isn’t open to watch reside in the UK, nevertheless, you can follow Standard Sport’s live blog with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward.