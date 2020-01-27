🔥Grammys bleep basically everything during ceremony and viewers aren’t happy🔥

The censors were working overtime at the Grammys overnight and fans are about to riot.

From missing out on Lizzo’s acceptance speech for best pop solo performance for Truth Hurts to Gary Clark Jr’s stirring performance, everyone is kicking off at the level of bleeps, mutes and censorship use throughout the awards ceremony.

Never mind the semi-nude dancers on stage, it’s the curse words that apparently had everyone clutching at their pearls.

Well, now the dust has settled, viewers would much prefer to hear the words rather than have half the sentenced muted – or, as one suggested, they’re prepared to pay extra to watch an uncensored telecast.

Artist Gary Clark Jr (who won multiple awards in the night) performed a brilliant rendition of This Land alongside The Roots, but you’d never know it for the muted bleeps of the powerful tune.

Not even Ariana Grande got through, with her iconic line in Thank U, Next, ‘I’m so f*cking grateful for my ex’ not making the cut.

Note: Perhaps it’s a little ironic we censor our content, but, hey, clearly, much like fetch, swears in 2020 just aren’t going to f*cking happen. Yet. Also, you can still make out the word for the asterix, right?

Anyway, Twitter was awash with confused punters who asked what was said in acceptance speeches, and when it came to Lizzo, they were a little perplexed she could say bitch in her performance, but all other swears were off-limits.

On the other side of the spectrum, they had a giggle at Lana Del Rey’s album being reffered to as ‘Norman freaking Rockwell’.

For that, they were happy for the correct album title, and a bleep.

Ok, we’re slowly catching up to what the masses want.

Still, fans wondered whether the likes of Netflix of YouTube should hold the broadcast rights to the ceremony so in years to come fans who want to hear a couple swears have the right to tune in.

It’s our right to hear Lizzo’s speech in all its un-muted glory, right?

Spoiler alert – the Grammys have uploaded it, uncensored, to YouTube. Have fun.





