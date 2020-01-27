🔥Grammys after-party goes off as Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi celebrate🔥

The Grammy Awards ceremony was just the beginning for many celebs, as the likes of Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi were spotted continuing the fun at the after-party.

Celebrities flocked to the post-awards celebrations in Los Angeles after plenty of songs were sung, tears were shed and awards were won.

Among the big names at the Universal Music after party were Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish.

Billie, just 18, won five Grammy awards after being nominated for six, including album of the year, despite claiming Ariana Grande should have won it.

Lewis, 23, didn’t have quite so many awards to celebrate as he lost out to Billie in the song of the year category.

And while he clapped graciously for his fellow music genius, the cameras caught the brief moment of disappointment on Lewis’s face.

Still, it looks like he had recovered by the after-party as he was spotted posing for the camera.

He was also snapped enjoying the night with various other guests, including singers Beck and Sebastian Yatra.

Bad Girl singer Billie won an incredible five awards at her first ever Grammys, so of course we expected she’d show up at the after party.

It looks like she was the life and soul of it as she posed for silly shots with other guests.

She was there with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who also won five awards for producing.

Billie introduced Finneas as her ‘best friend’ when they both went up on stage.

Billie was clearly making sure she got to know people as her and Finneas were spotted hanging with the CEO of Universal Music Group, Sir Lucian Grainge, among others.

Plenty of other famous faces made an appearance at the after party to celebrate everyone in the music industry who won awards.

New Way hitmaker Ren Laments rocked up in a green number, while Netflix series Power’s Rotimi, who plays Andre, was also spotted enjoying the night. While he’s known for acting in Boss and Power, he also sings.

Elsewhere at the Grammys, Lizzo won Best Pop Solo Performance for Truth Hurts while DJ Khaled, John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle won best rap/sung performance for their song Higher.

Contents 1 Grammy Awards full winners list

Grammy Awards full winners list 2 Got a showbiz story?



Grammy Awards full winners list Album of the year When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish Record of the year Bad Guy – Billie Eilish Song of the year Bad Guy – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell Best new artist Billie Eilish Best pop solo performance Truth Hurts – Lizzo Best rap/sung performance Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend Best country pop/duo performance Dan + Shay Best comedy album Dave Chappelle Best rap album Igor, Tyler, the Creator Best pop duo/group performance Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Best traditional pop vocal album Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters Best pop vocal album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish Best dance recording Got to Keep On — The Chemical Brothers Best dance/electronic album No Geography — The Chemical Brothers Best contemporary instrumental album Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela Best rock performance This Land — Gary Clark Jr. Best metal performance 7empest — Tool Best rock song This Land — Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) Best rock album Social Cues — Cage the Elephant Best alternative music album Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend Best R&B performance Come Home — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000 Best traditional R&B performance Jerome — Lizzo Best R&B song Sayso — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo) Best urban contemporary album Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo Best R&B album Ventura — Anderson .Paak Best rap performance Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy Best rap/sung performance Higher — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend Best rap song A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage, & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) Best rap album Igor — Tyler, the Creator Best country solo performance Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson Best country duo/group performance Speechless — Dan + Shay Best country song Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) Best country album While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker Best new age album Wings — Peter Kater Best improvised jazz solo Sozinho — Randy Brecker, soloist Best jazz vocal album 12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding Best jazz instrumental album Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau Best large jazz ensemble album The Omni-American Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band Best latin jazz album Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band Best gospel performance/song Love Theory — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter Best contemporary Christian music performance/song God Only Knows — For King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters Best gospel album Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin Best contemporary Christian music album Burn the Ships — For King & Country Best roots gospel album Testimony — Gloria Gaynor Best Latin pop album #ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album El Mal Querer — Rosalía Best regional Mexican album (Including Tejano) De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos Best American roots performance Saint Honesty — Sara Bareilles Best American roots song Call My Name — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her) Best Americana album Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’ Best bluegrass album Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland Best traditional blues album Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men Best contemporary blues album This Land, Gary Clark Jr. Best folk album Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin Best regional roots music album Good Time, Ranky Tanky Best reggae album Rapture, Koffee Best world music album Celia, Angelique Kidjo Best children’s music album Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson Best spoken word album Becoming, Michelle Obama Best comedy album Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle Best musical theatre album Hadestown Best compilation soundtrack for visual media A Star Is Born Best score soundtrack for visual media Chernobyl Best song written for visual media I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version), From A Star Is Born Best album notes Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists) Best historical album Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger) Best engineered album, non-classical When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish) Producer of the year, non-classical Finneas Best remixed recording I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna) Best music video Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Best music film Homecoming – Beyonce

DJ Khaled and John went up on stage with Nipsey’s family, including his girlfriend Lauren London and daughter Emani, and dedicated the award to the late rapper who died in March 2019.

Dan + Shay took home best country pop/duo performance, Dave Chappelle scooped the best comedy album accolade, while Tyler, the Creator won best rap album.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly spotted hitting up Grammys after-party together

MORE: Aerosmith reunite with Run DMC and honour Kobe Bryant in epic Grammys performance





