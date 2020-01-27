🔥Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in Ralph and Russo gown, pays tribute to Kobe Bryant’s jersey number🔥

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have upped their fashion game at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The power couple are bringing a whole lot of golden glam for the most important night in the music.

For her red carpet look at the Grammys, the actress wore a ivory, bell-sleeved deep-V Ralph and Russo dress with tassels. The gown also featured draping back fringe and a mermaid-style trail adorned with a faint pastel floral detailing. She paired her look with sleek highlighted strands, a subtle side part, and a warm, bronzed smoky eye makeup. She accessorised her look with sparkingly long earrings and a crystal stud on her belly button.

The couple gave subtle tributes to last NBA legend Kobe Byrant, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Chopra wrote Bryant’s jersey number, 24, on one of her nails, while Jonas wore a purple ribbon on the lapel of his Ermenegildo Zegna XXX suit.

Check out the looks here

For the pre-Grammys party, Chopra chose a halter neckline satin gown by Nicolas Jebran. The beige-shade sleek ensemble also had a slit from the waist down and had a short train at the back. The Sky is Pink actor went for light base makeup, with statement kohl-lined eyes and brown lips. Her shoulder-length locks were parted from the middle which accentuated the entire look.

The Jonas Brothers had earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their comeback single Sucker.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 11: 57: 55 IST