🔥Grammys 2020 full winners list: Billie Eilish victorious as she wins top awards including album of the year🔥

It’s safe to say, Billie Eilish had a great time at her first Grammy Awards with the young newcomer swooping the board with the most wins.

The 18-year-old had been nominated in six categories and won all but one beating the likes of Ariana Grande and Lewis Capaldi.

Billie scooped the coveted album of the year for her debut record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Which also won best pop vocal album.

Her hit single Bad Guy won record of the year and song of the year but missed out on best pop solo performance to Lizzo with Truth Hurts.

Billie was also named best new artist after fending off competition from the likes of Rosalia, Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

During one of her acceptance speeches, Billie said humbly: ‘I feel like the fans deserve everything, they haven’t been talked about enough tonight. I love all fandoms.’

After winning song of the year for Bad Guy, she added: ‘I feel like I joke around a lot, but I genuinely want to say that I’m so grateful. I grew up watching all of you.’

Clearly not expecting to win the biggest award of the night, Billie said Ariana Grande ‘deserved’ to win album of the year with her critically-acclaimed album Thank U, Next as they shared a true moment of sisterhood.

Elsewhere, Lizzo won her first Grammy Award for best pop solo performance with Truth Hurts. During her speech, the singer alluded to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna earlier in the day and said: ‘Today, all my little problems that I thought were as big as the world were gone and I realise there are people hurting right now.’

DJ Khaled, John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle won best rap/sung performance for their song Higher. Khaled and John were joined on stage by Nipsey’s family, including girlfriend Lauren London and daughter Emani, and dedicated the award to the late rapper who died in March 2019.

Dan + Shay took home best country pop/duo performance, Dave Chappelle scooped the best comedy album accolade, while Tyler, the Creator won best rap album.





