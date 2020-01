🔥Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator win top honours; see full list of winners🔥

The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off in tribute to basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the show, with a touching, emotional performance led by host Alicia Keys. Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend and Lil Nas X were among the top winners. Eilish has become the youngest in Grammys history to win Song of the Year.

Here is the list of winners at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Song of the Year



Billie Eilish – ‘bad guy’

Best New Artist



Billie Eilish

Best Rap Album



Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

Best Comedy Album



Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones

Best Country Duo/Group Performance



Dan + Shay – ‘Speechless’

Best Pop Solo Performance



Lizzo – ‘Truth Hurts’

Best Rap/Sung Performance



DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend – ‘Higher’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical



FINNEAS

Best Pop Vocal Album



Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



Lil Nas X – ‘Old Town Road’ ft Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Americana Album



Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma

Best American Roots Song



I’m With Her – ‘Call My Name’

Best American Roots Performance



Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty

Best World Music Album



Angelique Kidjo – Celia

Best R&B Album



Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album



Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Best R&B Song



PJ Morton – ‘Say So’ ft JoJo

Best Traditional R&B Performance



Lizzo – ‘Jerome’

Best R&B Performance



Anderson .Paak – ‘Come Home’ ft Andre 3000

Best Alternative Music Album



Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Best Rock Album



Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

Best Rock Song



Gary Clark Jr. – ‘This Land’

Best Metal Performance



Tool – ‘7empest’

Best Rock Performance



Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Rap Song



21 Savage – ‘A Lot’ ft J Cole

Best Rap Performance



Nipsey Hussle – ‘Racks in the Middle’ ft Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Country Album



Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’

Best Country Song



Tanya Tucker – ‘Bring My Flowers Now’

Best Dance/Electronic Album



The Chemical Brothers –Â No Geography

Best Dance Recording



The Chemical Brothers – ‘Got to Keep On’

Best Reggae Album



Koffee –Â Rapture

Best Folk Album



Patty Griffin –Â Patty Griffin

Best Contemporary Blues Album



Gary Clark Jr. –Â This Land

Best Music Film



Beyoncé – Homecoming

Best Music Video



Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road’ (Official Movie)

Best Song Written for Visual Media



Lady Gaga – ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ (Film Version)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media



Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media



Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper –Â A Star Is Born

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 10: 11: 31 IST