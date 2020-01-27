🔥Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator win top honours; see full list of winners🔥

The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off in tribute to basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the show, with a touching, emotional performance led by host Alicia Keys. Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend and Lil Nas X were among the top winners. Eilish has become the youngest in Grammys history to win Song of the Year.
Billie Eilish. Image from Twitter @RecordingAcad
Here is the list of winners at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.
Album of the Year
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – ‘bad guy’
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Rap Album
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dan + Shay – ‘Speechless’
Best Pop Solo Performance
Lizzo – ‘Truth Hurts’
Best Rap/Sung Performance
DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend – ‘Higher’
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
FINNEAS
Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lil Nas X – ‘Old Town Road’ ft Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Americana Album
Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma
Best American Roots Song
I’m With Her – ‘Call My Name’
Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty
Best World Music Album
Angelique Kidjo – Celia
Best R&B Album
Anderson .Paak – Ventura
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton – ‘Say So’ ft JoJo
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lizzo – ‘Jerome’
Best R&B Performance
Anderson .Paak – ‘Come Home’ ft Andre 3000
Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Best Rock Album
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
Best Rock Song
Gary Clark Jr. – ‘This Land’
Best Metal Performance
Tool – ‘7empest’
Best Rock Performance
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Rap Song
21 Savage – ‘A Lot’ ft J Cole
Best Rap Performance
Nipsey Hussle – ‘Racks in the Middle’ ft Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’
Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker – ‘Bring My Flowers Now’
Best Dance/Electronic Album
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Best Dance Recording
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Got to Keep On’
Best Reggae Album
Koffee – Rapture
Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Music Film
Beyoncé – Homecoming
Best Music Video
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road’ (Official Movie)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga – ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ (Film Version)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 10: 11: 31 IST