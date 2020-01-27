🔥Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator win top honours; see full list of winners🔥

The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off in tribute to basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the show, with a touching, emotional performance led by host Alicia Keys. Billie Eilish, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend and Lil Nas X were among the top winners. Eilish has become the youngest in Grammys history to win Song of the Year.

Billie Eilish. Image from Twitter @RecordingAcad

Here is the list of winners at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Song of the Year



Billie Eilish – ‘bad guy’

Best New Artist



Billie Eilish

Best Rap Album



Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

Best Comedy Album



Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones

Best Country Duo/Group Performance



Dan + Shay – ‘Speechless’

Best Pop Solo Performance



Lizzo – ‘Truth Hurts’

Best Rap/Sung Performance



DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend – ‘Higher’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical



FINNEAS

Best Pop Vocal Album



Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



Lil Nas X – ‘Old Town Road’ ft Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Americana Album



Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma

Best American Roots Song



I’m With Her – ‘Call My Name’

Best American Roots Performance



Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty

Best World Music Album



Angelique Kidjo – Celia

Best R&B Album



Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album



Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Best R&B Song



PJ Morton – ‘Say So’ ft JoJo

Best Traditional R&B Performance



Lizzo – ‘Jerome’

Best R&B Performance



Anderson .Paak – ‘Come Home’ ft Andre 3000

Best Alternative Music Album



Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Best Rock Album



Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

Best Rock Song



Gary Clark Jr. – ‘This Land’

Best Metal Performance



Tool – ‘7empest’

Best Rock Performance



Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Rap Song



21 Savage – ‘A Lot’ ft J Cole

Best Rap Performance



Nipsey Hussle – ‘Racks in the Middle’ ft Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best Country Album



Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’

Best Country Song



Tanya Tucker – ‘Bring My Flowers Now’

Best Dance/Electronic Album



The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Best Dance Recording



The Chemical Brothers – ‘Got to Keep On’

Best Reggae Album



Koffee – Rapture

Best Folk Album



Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best Contemporary Blues Album



Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Music Film



Beyoncé – Homecoming

Best Music Video



Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road’ (Official Movie)

Best Song Written for Visual Media



Lady Gaga – ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ (Film Version)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media



Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media



Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 10: 11: 31 IST