🔥Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish becomes the first woman to win the “big four” awards🔥

Billie Eilish‘s resounding success at last night’s Grammy Awards (January 26) saw her become just the second artist in Grammy history — and the first woman — to take home the prize-giving organisation’s “Big Four” awards.

Eilish won in the album (for ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’), record and song (both for ‘Bad Guy’) of the year categories, as well taking home the prize for Best New Artist.

Eilish has become the first artist since Christopher Cross (who was victorious in all four of the aforementioned categories at the 1981 ceremony) to pull off a sensational swoop of the “Big Four”, making her the first woman to achieve such an honour.

Eilish also won Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’. In addition, the singer’s brother Finneas won Producer of the Year for his work on the album.

During the ceremony itself, Eilish gave her first-ever Grammys live performance as she delivered a piano-led version of ‘When The Party’s Over’. The likes of Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator and BTS also performed during last night’s awards show.

Last week saw the release of the debut EP from rising singer/songwriter Tate McRae, which includes a song co-written by Eilish and Finneas.