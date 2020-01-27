🔥Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish an early winner as Kobe Bryant death overshadows awards ceremony🔥

R&B singer Lizzo and country rapper Lil Nas X got off to a winning start at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home two early awards apiece as the highest honors in the music industry kicked off under a cloud after the death basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Teen sensation Billie Eilish, 18, won the first of six potential awards for her pop album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” beating Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” while her older brother Finneas was named producer of the year.

“This award belong to my sister Billie for her trust and her vision,” Finneas said, accepting the Grammy ahead of the main telecast later on Sunday.

Lizzo, the body positive newcomer who walked the red carpet with painted number 8s on her nails in a nod to her leading eight nominations, won best urban contemporary album for “Cuz I Love You” and for her performance of single “Jerome.”

Eilish and Lizzo are going head to head for the top prizes – album, record, song of the year and best new artist.

The Grammy Awards show was taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the home of Bryant’s team the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s devastating,” singer DJ Khaled said on the red carpet, “It’s hard to catch a vibe right now but we’re gonna do it.”