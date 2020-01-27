🔥Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande’s cinderella moment on red carpet; Billy Porter stuns all with diamond fringe suit🔥

It’s billed as the music industry’s biggest night, but the 62nd annual Grammys on Sunday was also a showcase for the latest in celebrity attire. Fans and fashion critics alike are weighing in on the good, the bad and the “what were they thinking?” celebrity attire on the red carpet at the awards show.

The Grammy Awards saw a plenty of reds and pinks, with bold fluorescent choice of colours. The vibrant colors were also reflected in the evening’s menswear, with Lil Nas X arriving in a Versace cow boy suit with hand-embroidered gold studs and Tyler, the Creator opting for a slightly lighter shade for his bellhop-inspired look.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas gave subtle tributes to late NBA legend Kobe Byrant, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Chopra wrote Bryant’s jersey number, 24, on one of her nails, while Jonas wore a purple ribbon on the lapel of his Ermenegildo Zegna XXX suit.

From gorgeous gowns, glowing suits, to head-turning accessories and fabulous styles, here’s a quick recap from the Grammys red carpet:

Ariana Grande

In a Cinderella moment, Ariana Grande wore a ruffled, Giambattista Valli dress | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 7 Rings singer and five-time nominee made a huge entrance in a custom Giambattista Valli piece with a layered tulle skirt that was reportedly 20 feet in diameter.

Lizzo

Lizzo | Twitter

Lizzo, who won the Best Solo Pop Performance for her first hit single ‘Truth Hurts‘, was wearing an all-white bespoke Atelier Versace look, a strapless gown hand-embellished with Swarovski crystals, complete with glam white faux fur stole.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Billie Eilish brought neon shades to the red carpet, the singer wore a green and black Gucci suit accessorized with earrings and gloves. She also wore her nails long and painted in a matching green.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa on the Grammys red carpet | Getty Images

Dua Lipa’s dress to the Grammys felt like a nostalgic ode to 90s retro. The singer wore a slinky white silk two-piece set. The skirt was a mid-waisted maxi slip skirt, paired with a white slip top that boasted a draped front from designer Vivienne Westwood. Dua’s jewelry and hair rocked that retro vibe as she sported a single-strand diamond choker and matching line bracelet. Her hair was pulled back in a topknot with two elongated bangs pulled out to the front, parted in the middle.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X in a Versace cowboy getup at the 2020 Grammys | Twitter @dannysthilld

The ‘Old Town Road‘ hitmaker stepped onto the red carpet in a fluorescent pink ensemble with an abstract interpretations of the classic cowboy look. The suit put together by Atelier Versace included a studded leather jacket embellished with Swarovski crystals with matching trousers and harness, paired with coordinating western boots and hat, printed silk scarves on each wrist, and gold Versace jewelry.

Tyler The Creator

Tyler The Creator | Twitter

Tyler The Creator turned Tyler, the bellboy for the 2020 Grammys red carpet. Channeling a bellhop in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, the 28-year-old rapper donned a pink suit from his own Golf Le Fleur label, paired with white gloves and oxford shoes, and carried a pink vintage suitcase.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter | Twitter

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billy Porter proves that he is master of eye-catching red carpet looks. With the help of Baja East designer Scott Studenberg, Porter stepped onto the red carpet in a bright blue crystal jumpsuit adorned with silver fringe on the hem. The look also featured a matching cropped jacket and wide-brim hat with diamanté fringe.

Megan Pormer

Megan Pormer | Twitter

There were big political statements to match the bold colors on Grammys red carpet. Actress and activist Megan Pormer sported a sparkling dress reading “No War Iran” and a matching cape comprised of both the Iranian and American flags.

