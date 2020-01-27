🔥Grammy winner Tyler, the Creator calls out person who told him he’d never win a Grammy🔥

Hours after winning his first ever Grammy, Tyler, the Creator gleefully called out a Twitter user who told him back in 2011 that he’d never win a Grammy.

The LA musician won Best Rap Album for his 2019 LP ‘IGOR’ during last night’s ceremony, fulfilling his career-long ambition to win a Grammy.

Posting on Twitter after winning the Grammy, Tyler pulled up a tweet which was sent to him back in August 2011 by Twitter user Mark Anthony (@iLLiPin0) which said “don’t b [sic] too excited. u won’t get [a Grammy].”

“I favourited this 9 years ago just for the moment to tell you I got one,” Tyler triumphantly wrote in response to Anthony’s tweet.

I FAVORITED THIS 9 YEARS AGO JUST FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I GOT ONE. YES IM PETTY AS FUCK, GOOD DAY MARK. https://t.co/WfU85JeHEj — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 27, 2020

“Yes I’m petty as fuck, good day Mark,” he added.

After doubling down by writing in response that he’d “never heard 1 song from this so called best rap album,” Anthony eventually sent his “congrats” to Tyler.

Congrats 👏 https://t.co/DNSDoftObc — Mark Anthony (@iLLiPin0) January 27, 2020

On the title track of his debut solo mixtape ‘Bastard’, which came out in December 2009, Tyler rapped: “My goal in life is a Grammy, hopefully mom’ll attend the ceremony with all my homies“.

Upon winning his Grammy last night, Tyler was joined on stage by both his mum and friend and collaborator Jasper — watch the heart-warming clip below.

Tyler, the Creator is joined by his mom on the #GRAMMYs stage after ‘Igor’ takes home Best Rap Album pic.twitter.com/gzaOW7HkXP — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Tyler was among the stand-out performers at last night’s ceremony, during which he performed a mix of ‘Earfquake’ and ‘New Magic Wand’ from ‘IGOR’.