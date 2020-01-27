🔥Grammy Awards 2020: What everyone wore on the red carpet🔥

The 62nd Grammy Awards were all about celebrating the music from the last year, but like any red carpet event, we want to talk about the fashion.

Musicians and stars from across the world attended the event in Los Angeles last night, and there were some amazing outfits.

The big winner was Billie Eilish but the singer turned heads before the show in her Gucci suit over a green top, with matching face mask.

Ariana Grande walked the red carpet in a dreamy grey cinderella dress before changing into a second grey ballgown for later in the night.

After a string of beautifully outrageous outfits throughout award season, Billy Porter turned up in a hat with a silver fringe, which was motorised to move and reveal his face.

Lizzo, meanwhile, wore an amazing Versace gown, hand-embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Let’s take a look at some of the stars wore on the night:

