🔥Grammy 2020: Rock icon Chris Cornell, rapper Nipsey Hussle win awards posthumously🔥

Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell poses at the world premiere of the film “Marvel’s The Avengers” in Hollywood, California, April 11, 2012.Reuters

Rapper Nipsey Hussle and rock icon Chris Cornell won posthumous Grammy awards at the 62nd annual musical ceremony. Hussle received his first Grammy award in the Best Rap performance category for “Racks in the Middle” featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy.

While Cornell won in the category of Best Recording Package. The boxed set released in the year 2018 included 15 classics and two unreleased songs, including a cover of Sinead O’ Conner’s “Nothing compares to u,” the Variety.com reported.

The album also had artwork by Jeff Ament, Barry Ament, and creative director Joe Spix, who accepted the award and shared it with Cornell’s widow as well as Jeff Fura, senior director of product development, the report added.

Cornell’s second posthumous Grammy award

This was Cornell’s second posthumous Grammy award. Last year he won the best rock performance award for “When bad does good”. Toni, his daughter, and son Christopher had received the trophy on his behalf.

Cornell died in May 2017.

Hussle, 33 who was shot in Los Angeles in March last year was honoured in the event by DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill Pay, Kirk Franklin, Ricch and YG.

Nipsey HussleGetty images

At the end of the tribute, a graphic of both Hussle and NBA legend Kobe Bryant was projected on the stage and DJ Khaled took the mic to remember the basketball star, who died in a helicopter crash hours before the ceremony.

Hussle in his later days had turned community organizer and activist.