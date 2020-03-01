🔥Graeme Souness questions Paul Pogba's desire in latest rant about Manchester United star🔥

Graeme Souness believes Paul Pogba’s lack of game time this season at Manchester United is more of a reflection of his desire than problems with injury.

Former Liverpool player and manager Souness has publicly questioned the World Cup winner in the past, and again launched into a scornful attack prior to kick-off at Goodison Park.

Pogba – who has made just seven Premier League appearances this season – is nearing a return after undergoing ankle surgery in January, last featuring in a 4-1 Boxing Day victory against Newcastle.

However, Souness has questioned Frenchman’s desire to return, comparing his absence to that of Everton’s Andre Gomes.

“Maybe Man United should be looking at the medical staff here at Goodison,” he said live on Sky Sports. “They got Gomes back in a fraction of the time from what would appear to be a far worse injury.

“I know I’m jumping in here – and there will be medics jumping up and down, but it’s the cynic in me.

“I see him dancing at a wedding, and I see him shooting hoops and there was something else.”

Fellow panellist Roy Keane, who also has a history of criticising Pogba, was quick to jump in, adding: “I think he was at a fashion show.”

Perhaps unsure of the midfielder’s whereabouts, Souness felt more confident in stating Pogba’s current state of mind.

“He doesn’t want to be at United, he doesn’t want to play for United,” he said. “How can you not want to play for Man United? If that is the case.

“Will you give me odds we’ll see him at the Euros?”

Regardless, Scott McTominay and more recently Bruno Fernandes have been impressive in the Manchester midfield of late. The Frenchman faces real competition for game time ahead of the Euros when he eventually does return.