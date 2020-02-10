🔥Graduate start-ups boost the UK economy by £822 million in 2018, with London's top art schools leading the way🔥

Graduate start-ups generated a whopping £822 million turnover in the year 2017/2018, with creative entrepreneurs from London’s top art schools founding the highest number of organisations, according to research.

Using figures from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), sales recruitment firm Pareto Law compiled a report which uncovered that graduate companies – start-ups and social enterprises – were responsible for an estimated £2.8 billion turnover since 2014, £822 million of which was in the last year.

These figures go over and above those of some of the world’s top businesses such as meal-kit company BoxFRESH – which turned over £603 million in 2017 – and fashion heavyweight Boo Hoo, which reported a £802 million turnover that same year.

Employing over 25,600 people last year – more than The Arcadia Group (which owns high street brands Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins) – it was London’s top art schools which were found to have produced the highest number of graduate entrepreneurs.

Of those registering new organisations in the academic year 2017 to 2018, 250 graduates came from the Royal College of Art, and 240, from the University of Arts London (UAL). Kingston University was the third ‘top business boosting’ university, with 229 start-ups, while the University of Central Lancashire came in fourth with 201.

These figures greatly outnumber those of Russell Group universities; graduates from the University of Oxford produced 34 start-ups, while those from the University of Cambridge, just 11.

Of UAL’s figures, head of careers and employability at the university, Richard Sant, commented: “These statistics illustrate the significant, tangible economic value of a creative education. With UAL and the RCA leading the charge, it further reinforces London’s global position at the forefront of creativity and entrepreneurship.”

He added: “The entrepreneurial nature of our graduates is definitely a trend we’ve witnessed at UAL – in fact, we actively embed and enhance behaviours into our curriculum through the Creative Attributes Framework which aim to ensure our graduates leave university with the professional awareness and entrepreneurship to make a huge difference whichever path they choose.”

Businesses founded by UAL graduates in the last year include luxury sustainable interiors brand Anneka Textiles and Lara Intimates, a sustainable lingerie brand.