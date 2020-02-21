🔥Grace Millane murder trial: Last images of British backpacker alive meeting and cuddling man accused of killing her is shown to jury🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The jury in British backpacker Grace Millane’s murder trial have been shown the final images of her alive with the man accused of killing her.

Detectives trawled hundreds of hours of security camera footage in Auckland, New Zealand, to trace the 22-year-old’s movements on her date with the man, prior to her body being found in a shallow grave in forest on the outskirts of the city.

In the footage shown to the jury at Auckland’s High Court, Ms Millane is seen being hugged by the man as they meet, before the pair are then seen embracing and kissing in bars in the city.

The final moments show Miss Millane and the accused killer leaving a lift to go to his apartment. It is the last time she was seen alive.

Her parents were in court as the video was played.

The 22-year-old, from Wickford, Essex, was on a round-the-world trip when she arrived in Auckland last November and went on a Tinder date with the 27-year-old man.

CCTV showed the moment Grace Millane and her suspected killer, right of picture, embrace as they meet for a Tinder date

Detective Adam Bicknell told Auckland High Court that “just short of six terabytes of data, which is a significant amount” was examined from licensed venues, street cameras and the hotel where it is alleged Ms Millane was killed.

Surveillance video shows Ms Millane leaving Base Backpackers hostel and walking to nearby Sky City, where she met the defendant and embraced him.

The pair were seen walking and hugging on the footage

She and the suspect went inside to Andy’s Burgers & Bar, where they drank together before departing to drink some jugs of sangria at Mexican Cafe.

Ms Millane is shown resting her chin briefly on the defendant’s shoulder as he pays for their drinks at the cafe.

Cameras on the street show the pair then walking and intermittently holding hands on the way to Bluestone Room, where they sit at a table inside the front door.

Grace Millane and the man leave the lift to go to his apartment

They spend just over an hour at the venue, during which time the defendant leans across and kisses Ms Millane lightly, before then putting his hand on the back of her head and kissing her in a more sustained manner.

They continue kissing and talking for a while, then leave and walk arm-in-arm down the street and into the lobby of CityLife at 9.40pm.

Grace Millane, 22, who was killed in New Zealand in December 2018 (PA)

They enter the lifts and Ms Millane follows the accused out of the lift at 9.41pm to his apartment on the third floor. This is the last time she is seen alive.

The Crown has alleged that the defendant strangled Ms Millane during rough sexual intercourse.

Grace Millane’s parents David and Gillian arrive with Detective Inspector Scott Beard at Auckland High Court (Getty Images)

The defence claims the death, on either December 1 or December 2 2018, the date of Ms Millane’s 22nd birthday, was accidental.

Phone records allegedly showed the defendant had searched online for “the hottest fire”, “large bags near me” and “Waitakere Ranges” – where Ms Millane’s body was later found contorted inside a suitcase – before going on another Tinder date later that day.

New Zealand courts have banned reporting the defendant’s name and the country’s government has asked international media to respect that ruling.

The trial continues.