🔥Grace Millane murder: British backpacker's killer sentenced to 17 years in jail🔥

The killer of British backpacker Grace Millane has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of her murder in New Zealand.

Justice Simon Moore handed the 28-year-old a 17 year jail term for murdering the young woman, from Wickford in Essex.

The killer strangled her in his hotel room after a Tinder date before burying her body in a shallow grave on the outskirts of Auckland.

Miss Millane’s parents David and Gillian, speaking before Friday’s sentencing at Auckland High Court, said the sentencing would not give closure to the family.

