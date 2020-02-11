🔥Grace Jones' Meltdown: Solange, Peaches and more set for Southbank festival🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Solange, Peaches and Skunk Anansie are among the acts unveiled as part of Grace Jones’ Meltdown.

The 10-day festival — which has in the past been helmed by the likes of David Bowie, Yoko Ono and Nile Rodgers — returns to the Southbank Centre for its 27th edition this June.

Jones will curate the programme, and has now confirmed the first wave of artists to perform as part of the celebration.

The 71-year-old artist will herself take to the stage on the final night, with a “new show unlike any other she has performed before”.

American artist Solange will appear on June 12, with queer-feminist pioneer Peaches premiering a new show on June 13.

Elsewhere, there will be sets from the likes of Oumou Sangaré, Meshell Ndegeocello, Jimmy Cliff, Baaba Maal and more.

Jones said: “As everyone knows, I’m a collector, and I collect people, amongst other things. This is what I have done for Meltdown.

“These wonderful artists I have chosen represent something unique to me personally and to my career. From Baaba Maal to Skunk Anansie to Solange. Each one of these artists has a little bit of me in them, and now I am proud to present them all to you.

“By the time I close the festival with my performance on the June 21, everyone who has attended any one of these shows will have had an incredible live concert experience, given to them with love from me, Grace Jones.”

Meltdown runs at the Southbank Centre from June 12-21.

How to get tickets for Grace Jones’ Meltdown

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday February 14, with each show ticketed separately. They will be available to buy here.

Grace Jones’ Meltdown line-up — so far

Grace Jones

Solange

Peaches

Paraorchestra presents: The Love Unlimited Synth Orchestra

Oumou Sangaré

Meshell Ndegeocello

Jimmy Cliff

Baaba Maal

Lee Scratch Perry with Adrian Howells

Lee Fields and the Expressions

Ladysmith Black Mambazo