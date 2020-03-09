🔥Grabher to appeal ruling that upheld revocation of personalized licence plate🔥

HALIFAX –– A Nova Scotia man plans to file an appeal of a court ruling that upheld the province’s decision to revoke a personalized licence plate that bears his surname –– Grabher.

Lorne Grabher says the province infringed on his freedom of expression, but the Nova Scotia Supreme Court said that constitutionally protected right does not extend to government-owned plates.

The Nova Scotia plate, which Grabher had for nearly 30 years, was revoked in 2016 by the province’s Registrar of Motor Vehicles after the agency received a complaint from a woman who said it promoted hatred toward women.

In January, Justice Darlene Jamieson decided that licence plates are not “public spaces” with a history of free expression.

The judge also said the registrar recalled the plate because it could be interpreted as a socially unacceptable statement without the benefit of further context that licence plates can’t provide.

“This decision is not about whether Mr. Grabher’s surname is offensive –– it is not,” Jamieson wrote.

“The primary function of a licence plate is not expression but is identification and regulation of vehicle ownership. A licence plate by its very nature is a private government space.”

The Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is supporting Grabher, says there is no evidence that anyone has ever committed a sexual assault because they saw Grabher’s licence plate.

“The plate is an expression of the Grabher’s family pride over three generations, reflecting their German-Austrian roots and heritage,” the centre said in a statement released Monday.

“There was no evidence that anyone, including the anonymous complainant, had suffered any harm as a result of the plate. There is no evidence that censoring Mr. Grabher’s name after 27 years of use on a license plate makes anyone safer.”