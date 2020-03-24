🔥GPS trackers, treat dispensers and studio among new home tech for pets🔥

The value of man’s best friend is not to be underestimated. To this end — and to mark London Dog week, which runs from 24-31 March — we’ve selected some of the best new tech for your favourite hound.

From puppy surveillance cameras, to GPS trackers for when they take off across the park, here are the best gadgets and tech to keep you and your furry friend happy.

Furbo Dog Camera

Check up on your pup while you’re out. Log in via an app to see through Furbo’s high-definition camera with 160-degree wide-angle lens, 4x digital zoom and night vision.

A speaker and microphone mean you can have a reassuring little chat to your furry friend and there’s even a built-in dispenser, so you can throw them treats with a swipe of your phone screen. Priced £199

Mishiko GPS tracker

When your pooch takes off after that squirrel, this tag weighing just 40g, attached to their collar, will track them down to within four metres.

Use the app to set boundaries, so you get an alert if they race out of the park when you’re not looking. A £99.99 package includes lifetime subscription or buy from £49.99 plus £4.49 a month

Miele Blizzard CX1 Cat & Dog

It is possible to enjoy having a dog in the house without dog hair all over the place.

The Miele’s bagless cyclonic technology delivers a powerful vacuum. Its turbo brush lifts stubborn hair and dirt, while multi-stage filtration includes a HEPA2 AirClean lifetime filter, removing up to 99.999 per cent of even the smallest particles such as fine dust and allergens. Priced £360

Omlet Fido Studio

Crate-train your dog in style with this customisable dog house from Omlet, best known for its Eglu hen houses.

A built-in cupboard stores food and accessories neatly. Optional accessories include a comfy bed, clothes rail, even a full-length mirror. Available in two sizes (24in for dogs up to 15kg; 36in for larger breeds) in either white or walnut. Priced from £89.99

PitPat Life

Get a free PitPat 2 doggy activity tracker — worth £39, it’s like a Fitbit for Fido — plus membership perks with this new subscription service, launching at London Dog Week (until March 31; londondogweek.com).

You join a community with goals and rewards. Walkies earn points that can be exchanged for prizes. Priced £4 a month

DogsDoo poo bags

Cutting single-use plastic? Compostable bags made from plants, not petrochemicals, biodegrade leaving no nasty chemicals behind.

By The Compost Bag Company, they go in general waste. From £6.28

