🔥GPs raise concerns about 111 phone line as coronavirus fears grow🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Concerns were today raised by GPs about advice being given by the NHS 111 phone line on coronavirus.

One family doctor described the system as “shambolic” despite claims from health chiefs that the UK is well-prepared to handle an Italy-style outbreak.

Another said that many GP surgeries were without face masks or protective equipment for staff conducting tests.

A GP, speaking anonymously to the Standard, said he dialled the line after developing a fever of 38.4C and a cough and was advised to self-isolate for seven rather than the recommended 14 days.

Londoners wear coronavirus masks – in pictures

The doctor said: “I told the adviser I was a GP and this advice was wrong and asked for his name which he refused to give me. [He] also declined my request to speak to his supervisor.

After a further discussion he said he would ask PHE [Public Health England] to call me but to self-isolate until they phoned.”

The GP then contacted a friend, an executive at an NHS trust, to arrange tests at a hospital with family members.

Coronavirus Could Mean Economic Growth Downgrade Warns Mark Carney

He said there was a long delay before they could be tested in the coronavirus “pod” that each trust has been given to prevent suspected patients having to enter the main hospital buildings.

The GP said: “On arrival at said hospital, the pod was not available for use as someone was in it — yes there was only one. It took two and a half hours to actually get the swabs taken and I am now back home self-isolating.

“This scares me greatly. 111 are not giving correct advice and we are clearly not ready to do these swabs.”