Governors say Tuesday’s presidential primaries will go on, including in Illinois

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke

WASHINGTON (AP) — The governors of Illinois and Ohio on Sunday confirmed their states’ presidential primaries will continue as scheduled on Tuesday, even amidst the coronavirus outbreak.“We’re going to go ahead,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican who has moved aggressively to close schools and other institutions to limit spread of the virus, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “But we’re telling people, again, to be careful.”Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said his state is issuing similar warnings. “We’re going to go ahead with it,” Pritzker said of the primary. “But we’ve been extra careful at all of our polling places. Everybody is practicing good hygiene. And we’re making sure that it’s safe for people to come and vote. The schools are closed, so many people will be voting in schools. And there won’t be big crowds.”Arizona and Florida are also scheduled to vote Tuesday night. Early voting his been underway for weeks in all four states, which may limit the crush at polling places Tuesday. Some have worried that predominantly elderly poll workers and volunteers would be exposed to the disease amid crowds of voters.Two other states that were scheduled to vote later, Georgia and Louisiana, delayed their primaries last week, citing the virus. Georgia, which was scheduled for March 24, moved its contest to May 19. Louisiana, which was slated to vote April 4, will now cast ballots June 20.The Democratic presidential primary has come down to a two-person contest between former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The two men are scheduled to debate Sunday night.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said Wednesday that the smoke from the fire could be seen on its radar.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said Wednesday that the smoke from the fire could be seen on its radar.

Illinois voters cast ballots in presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the sale, approved by the board of directors at a meeting Wednesday, will go to a fund setup to pay for Girl Scouts to organize their own activities, CEO Loretta Graham, said in a news release Thursday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the news at a Chicago press conference where he announced the state’s number of COVID-19 cases had increased to 25.

The Green Solution began recreational pot sales near GCS Ballpark following a recent change in ownership, joining a facility in Collinsville.

Wastewater and flooding are a constant for these residents, who watch as their homes deteriorate while public officials offer only temporary fixes.

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)