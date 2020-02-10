🔥Governors Ball 2020: Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and Billie Eilish celebrate at official Oscars after party🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

With a slew of Oscars after parties on the circuit, there’s one bash most stars usually stop into first: the Governors Ball.

Held on the top floor of the Hollywood & Highland Centre – the same building where the awards ceremony takes place – the Governors Ball is where the night’s winners go to have their statue engraved with their names.

This year it was the turn of stars including Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and Taika Waititi, who were seen toasting and partying at the event which focused this year on sustainability.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Laura Dern, who won for Best Supporting Actress, looked like she still couldn’t quite believe she had won as she hung onto her statuette.

Fellow winner Brad Pitt waited with a soft drink for his award to be engraved, surveying the room as he leaned against the counter with a hand on his hip

(Reuters)

In a tender moment, Best Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix was seen with his arm around his mother Arlyn Phoenix’s shoulder as he waited for his award to be engraved.

The actor, who addressed cancel culture and his past as a “scoundrel” in his speech, also paid tribute to his late brother River, quoting a song lyric he wrote at 17 years old: “[River] said, ‘Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow.’”

He was also joined by his longtime girlfriend, Rooney Mara, who was seen with the family in another picture.

(Michael Buckner/Shutterstock)

Renee Zellweger, who won for her portrayal of Judy Garland, was seen with a celebratory glass of wine as she toasted cameras.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, who won Best Director and Best Picture, was seen gazing adoringly at Renee Zellweger as they both waited for their Oscars to be engraved.

(Getty Images)

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, also attended the event together. The pair performed a special tribute song during the In Memoriam segment, which honours actors who have passed away in the past year.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Director Taika Waiti looked like he still couldn’t quite believe his win for Best Adapted Screenplay, as he was seen brandishing his Oscar and grinning.

(Reuters)

Other stars to attend included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the cast of Parasite and Julia Butters.

Earlier this year, the Academy Awards announced that the Governors Ball would have a guest list of 1,500 people and a 70% plant-based menu.

For the 26th year in a row, Chef Wolfgang Puck masterminded the menu which included his signature 24k gold dusted chocolate Oscar statues as well as sweet potato tempura, cacio e pepe macaroni and cheese and pumpkin creme brulee.

Event designer Cheryl Cechetto and her team Sequoia Productions also returned for her 31st year designing the event and this year, she opted for a space that emphasised ‘harmony and relaxation’. Sticking to a colour palette of eggplant, amethyst and metallics, she also chose to hang 2,000 tubes of light from the ceiling – all made from recycled materials.

The Academy revealed in a statement that over 900 people were employed to work on the event.

Other parties to take place on the night included the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Netflix party and (presumably) Jay-Z and Beyonce’s hyper exclusive Chateau Marmont bash.