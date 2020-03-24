🔥Government will run charter flights to get stranded Brits home amid coronavirus crisis, Foreign Secretary says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The government is running chartered flights for Britons trapped abroad as borders slam shut due to the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, announced on Tuesday afternoon that Singapore has agreed to be a hub for citizens stranded in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Peru to pass through.

Those unable to afford the special flights will be able to get an emergency loan, he told the Commons.

Britons are stranded in countries around the world, including Peru, which closed its borders for at least 15 days from March 16.

Dominic Raab said the government is trying to get stranded Brits home (REUTERS)

Addressing growing calls for action on opposition benches, Mr Raab said a chartered flight with 200 capacity will rescue Brits stuck in Peru as early as Tuesday.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is urging all British travellers to return to the UK as soon as possible, warning that further closures to air routes may occur without notice.

Last week Mr Raab said as many as almost one million British nationals could be travelling abroad.

Many are at risk of being stranded due to airlines grounding planes because of a drop in demand and an increase in travel restrictions, although airlines are operating some rescue flights.

Earlier the consumer group Which? claimed passengers wanting to leave Spain before it closes hotels in a coronavirus shutdown on Thursday night have been unable to book seats with Ryanair, easyJet and Jet2.

Mr Raab said the Foreign Office was “very aware of the challenges” with getting Brits home and is “working day and night to try and overcome them”.

He reassured Brits trapped in Spain that the government is working on regulatory measures to ensure they are not “kicked out of their hotels”.

He told MPs: “If people are in need of urgent assistance they should call our embassies and high commissioners.

“Where people are in real need, our consular teams will work with them to consider their options – as a last resort, we offer an emergency loan.”