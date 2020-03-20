🔥Government to pay 80 per cent of wages for employees not working due to coronavirus, Rishi Sunak says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government will pay 80 per cent of wages for employees not working because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chancellor has announced.

At the daily Covid-19 press conference in Downing Street on Friday, Rishi Sunak said the Government would make payments up to £2,500 a month.

He said: “I have a responsibility to make sure that we protect, as far as possible, people’s jobs and incomes.

“Today I can announce that in the first time of our history, the Government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages.

“We’re setting up a new coronavirus job retention scheme. Any employer in the country small or large, charitable or non-profit, will be eligible for the scheme.

“Employers will be able to contact HMRC for a grant to cover most of the wages of people who are not working but are furloughed and kept on payroll rather than being laid off.

“Government grants will cover 80% of the salary of retained workers up to a total of £2,500 a month – that’s just above the median income.”

