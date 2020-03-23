🔥Government to create safe spaces on trains for key workers🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

NHS staff and other key workers will be given “space to be safe” on trains, the transport minister has said, after images of overcrowded trains surfaced on social media.

Grant Shapps tweeted on Monday: “Concerning to see images of packed trains this a.m. The advice is clear: Stay home if possible. That is the way to save lives.

“We are working with train operators to introduce a small number of trains for key workers to have space to be safe.”

The Government has been criticised for cutting rail and Tube services while many people are still travelling to work in London despite coronavirus fears.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald told the PA news agency that the situation was “alarming”.

He added: “The Government must help keep transport workers and the public safe by urgently extending financial assistance to the self-employed and other workers so nobody risks losing their income by staying at home.”

Finn Brennan, district organiser for train drivers’ union Aslef, said that London Underground staff are “furious” at how crowded Tube trains were on Monday.

He added: “This is endangering the health of the vital workers who have to use the system.

“The Government must act now to ensure only essential journeys are made.”

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “We are aware of some instances of overcrowding on certain train services this morning, and are working with operators regarding capacity on specific lines as needed to make sure there is space to be safe.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told all Brits to stay at home on Monday – apart from for work when absolutely necessary, for medical reasons, for one shopping trip per week and for exercise.