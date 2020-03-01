🔥Government stays silent on Priti Patel 'bullying' row after top civil servant quits🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government has yet to break its silence on the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam, after an alleged bullying row with Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The top civil servant at the Home Office quit with an explosive attack on Ms Patel, accusing her of “belittling” staff and orchestrating a “vicious” campaign against him.

Neither the Home Office or Downing Street has responded to the allegations made by Sir Philip.

They also remain quiet on speculation surrounding the timing of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ engagement and pregnancy announcement on Saturday in the wake of Sir Philip’s resignation.

Priti Patel has been accused of creating “fear” in the Home Office (PA)

In a scathing statement on Saturday morning, Sir Philip alleged that the campaign against him included “false” claims that he had briefed the media against Ms Patel.

He described his alleged treatment as “part of a wider pattern of behaviour”, including Ms Patel reportedly creating “fear” in the department through “belittling people and making unreasonable demands”.

Sir Philip also claimed the Cabinet Office had offered him a “financial settlement” to “avoid this outcome”, but that he had turned that down and planned to sue the government for constructive dismissal.

His bombshell resignation led to calls for the Prime Minister to put a stop to what some claim is a campaign by his chief adviser Dominic Cummings to undermine the civil service. It also comes two weeks after Sajid Javid quit as Boris Johnson’s Chancellor after the PM order him to fire his team of aides.

While the Home Office and Downing Street have not responded to the claims, Cabinet secretary and head of the civil service Sir Mark Sedwill thanked Sir Philip for his “long and dedicated career of public service” in a statement.

Sir Philip Rutnam resigned, claiming the Home Secretary had launched a “vicious” campaign against him (PA)

“I have received and accepted with great regret the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam,” he said. “I thank him for his long and dedicated career of public service.

“The Home Office’s vital work to keep our citizens safe and our country secure continues uninterrupted.”

The Government has also not responded to comments surrounding the timing of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announcing their engagement and that they are having a baby in early summer.

While many were quick to congratulate the couple on social media, many have expressed their scepticism about the timing of the Prime Minister’s personal announcement.

Labour Peer Lord Foulkes of Cumnock, a former MP of 26 years, said on Twitter: “Wonder why they announced it today?”

Labour MP Charlotte Nichols tweeted: “Congratulations to the happy couple notwithstanding, it’s truly remarkable that the announcement JUST HAPPENED to be on the day of the unprecedented resignation of top Home Office official Sir Philip Rutnam who will be taking a case of constructive dismissal against the Govt.”

Labour MP Florence Eshalomi also said it was “very convenient” for the Prime Minister and Ms Symonds to make their announcement on Saturday.

“Very convenient for this news to be announced today,” said the Vauxhall MP, who followed her comments with a series of puzzled and baby-related emojis.

Political commentator Robert Peston has also pointed out the “coincidence” tweeting: “I am sure just a total coincidence but certainly convenient that the home office perm sec’s angry divorce from government is now fighting with the PM’s marriage and imminent baby for front page coverage.”

Downing Street and the Home Office told the Standard they would not be commenting on Sir Philip’s resignation or the timing of Mr Johnson’s personal announcement.