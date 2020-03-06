🔥Government 'looking at' slowing down coronavirus outbreak by isolating whole households🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser said the Government is “looking at” isolating whole houses in a bid to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

Sir Patrick Vallance today told Sky News what measures can be taken to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

It comes after a woman in her 70s became the first person in Britain to die after testing positive for the illness, with the number of cases in the UK now standing at 116.

Speaking about people isolating themselves in their rooms, Sir Patrick said that whole homes could be closed off.

Coronavirus – In pictures

He said: “There are then more extreme versions when you think about households isolating as well.

“Self-isolation is possibly usually within houses, it means that you stay in your room, you get things delivered to it and stay there for 14 days.

“Household isolation would mean the household – that’s obviously an more extreme move.

“Again, we’re modelling that we’re looking at that in terms of what the options might be.”

Worldwide almost 100,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus and more than 3,000 people have died.

More follows…