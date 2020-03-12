The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government has insisted schools should stay open amid the coronavirus outbreak as some teachers have reportedly been told to prepare month-long home-learning packs.

As the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation and the UK outbreak continues to grow, the Department of Education (DoE) said their advice for schools is to remain open, unless they are advised otherwise.

It comes as the Mirror reported on Thursday that some schools across the country had been told they might need to shut their doors for two weeks from March 20.

It also reported that individual teachers had been told to create “home-learning packs” ready to send out by Friday, although this has not been advised by the DoE.

It is thought these would include coursework for GCSE and A Level students and curriculum-based learning for younger children.

But, a DoE spokesman told the Standard future advice would be issued based on the “latest and best” scientific evidence, which at the moment suggests children are a lower risk group.

They added: “As the Chief Medical Officer has said, the impact of closing schools on both children’s education and on the workforce will be substantial, but the benefit to public health may not be.

“The advice from Public Health England continues to be for schools to remain open, unless advised otherwise.”

It comes as a petition calling on the Government to close UK schools over coronavirus fears was signed by more than 330,000 people.

Parliament will consider debating the issue in the House of Commons because more than 100,000 signatories are in support.

Coronavirus – In pictures

The online campaign pushes for Parliament to take action “as soon as possible” to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amid “growing fears” among parents and students.

Since 100,000 is the minimum number of signatures required on any petition to secure a debate in Parliament, the matter will be brought before MPs.

The ever-amplifying call to action comes as Boris Johnson prepares to chair an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the next phase of the UK’s virus “battle plan”.

The petition, started by Sami Attout, implores the government “to at least consider closing schools/colleges down in the coming weeks or as soon as possible” to stop the spread of the disease.

“We would like the Government or Parliament to enforce this action due to the growing fear among parents and students that attend school,” it reads, adding that the concerns are affecting young people’s concentration in lessons.

Social media users have joined signatories in backing the “proactive measures”, with the hashtag “ClosetheSchoolsUK” continuing to gain traction on Twitter.

One sixth-former tweeted: “Yes I have A-levels in 2 months but the thought of passing on the coronavirus to my 90 year old great grandma is way worse than having exams pushed back. Plus my college let students come in who had just gone to Italy on a ski trip. #ClosetheSchoolsuk.”

Another user wrote: “Just heard the news that Denmark and Poland have closed all their schools in preparation for Covid19 to prevent the spread before it happens. Honestly, what are we doing over here? Why aren’t we taking action?? #ClosetheSchoolsuk.”