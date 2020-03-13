The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government has started to draft in the military to cope with the growing coronavirus crisis.

The Ministry of Defence is making 38 non-uniform military planners available to help local areas prepare for more Covid-19 cases, Downing Street said.

It comes as Boris Johnson warned, after discussions with the Government’s top medical advisers, that between 5,000 and 10,000 Brits could currently be infected.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “It is 38 non-uniform MoD planners who will be helping local areas to draw up their plans as to how they will support public services and emergency services throughout the outbreak.

“They will also be in a position to help them test their existing plans.”

The number of confirmed cases in Britain currently stands at 596, with ten deaths.

