🔥Government criticised for lack of protective coronavirus equipment for NHS staff🔥

The Government has been hit with criticism for not providing enough protective equipment for NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa Anderson, a cardiologist at St George’s Hospital in London, said that Government rules meant that equipment used by NHS staff was no longer up to World Health Organisation standards.

She told the BBC’s Today programme that since the start of this week NHS workers only had to wear a face mask, short gloves and an apron.

The WHO advises healthcare staff to wear a full gown and visor when treating patients for coronavirus.

Ms Anderson added: “This is not just about the risk to ourselves and our families. We are travelling home on the Tube, on buses…”

“There is a lack of protection for us which extends to a lack of plan of how to segregate patients clean and dirty, how to protect us and keep us away from the public.

“Doctors have no faith in what is going on.”

The Standard has contacted St George’s Hospital and the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.

Ms Anderson’s criticisms come as former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who now chairs the healthcare select committee, described the situation faced by NHS staff as “heart-breaking”.

He said: “We are asking people to put their own lives at risk on the NHS front line” and told the government to “sort this out”.

Mr Hunt’s added: “I think the Government has done a lot in the last week. I think they have unblocked the supply chains, but there is this question about whether it is the right equipment.”

There are already signs that the NHS is overstretched, with confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK set to reach 4,000 on Saturday.

Northwick Park hospital declared a critical incident yesterday over a lack of critical care beds because of the rising number of coronavirus patients.

The incident is now over but a hospital spokesperson told the Standard that the situation is fluid and subject to change.

The Government has urged people to stay at home as much as possible to control the spread of the virus, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordering pubs, bars and restaurants to close on Friday for everything apart from takeaways.