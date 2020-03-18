Gov. Parson: Twenty-four cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

A pedestrian crosses a nearly empty Kiener Plaza Park Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in St. Louis. Activity in downtown St. Louis was light Tuesday as businesses curtailed operations and encouraged employees to work from home if possible in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that 24 Missouri residents have tested positive for COVID-19, nine more than Tuesday evening’s total. Hours earlier, Parson announced the first death from the virus in the state. There are now five COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County and two in St. Louis City.

The individual who tested positive is in Greene County — the second in the Springfield area — and the case is travel-related, the state says.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The governor had urged people to stay home and avoid crowds – a request that largely fell on deaf ears, he said.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s first death from the coronavirus, a person from the Chicago area.

A former St. Louis health director, Pamela Walker, said the slow pace of testing nationwide is due to supply chain shortages of testing kits.

