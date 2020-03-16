Gov. Parson announces sixth COVID-19 case in Missouri

Mercy nurses head out to direct cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that a sixth person in the state has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The person tested positive for COVID-19 overnight Sunday to Monday, Parson announced on social media. Parson did not immediately release more details on the case Monday morning. As of Monday morning, the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory has tested 170 people for COVID-19, according to Parson’s announcement.The five earlier known cases of COVID-19 include two in St. Louis County. One of those patients, county officials announced Friday, is between 50 and 60 years old and contracted the disease through domestic travel. St. Louis County officials would not give more details about where the person had traveled. The first case in both St. Louis County and the state involved a Ladue woman in her 20s who, officials believe, contracted the disease while traveling in Italy. Elsewhere in the state, there have been two known cases in the Springfield area and one in Henry County.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The individual who tested positive is in Greene County — the second in the Springfield area — and the case is travel-related, the state says.

The governor had urged people to stay home and avoid crowds – a request that largely fell on deaf ears, he said.

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

A former St. Louis health director, Pamela Walker, said the slow pace of testing nationwide is due to supply chain shortages of testing kits.

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

Mercy nurses head out to direct cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com