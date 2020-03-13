Gov. Parson announces second Missouri case of coronavirus, in Springfield patient

GREENE COUNTY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that there is a second presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Missouri in the southwest part of the state.The patient is a person from Springfield in their 20s who had recently traveled to Austria. Parson called the case “travel-related.” There has been no community person-to-person transmission in Missouri, the governor said at a press conference. The patient is expected to recover and is under quarantine, said Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard.In addition to the announcement of the second diagnosed person, the governor announced Missouri will receive nearly $13 million in federal emergency funding to support response efforts. Authorities are still working on how to use the money effectively to protect Missourians, the governor said. “I want to assure you that we are taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missourians,” Parson said. “I want to emphasis that at the end of the day we are all responsible for our own actions. Use common sense. Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands. Stay at home if you’re sick. And if you are told to self-quarantine, it is very important to follow those instructions.” The governor said his administration will continue to evaluate the situation, but no state of emergency has been declared for Missouri. The governor also announced access to veteran’s homes across the state is restricted, according to the Missouri Veterans Commission, and the Missouri Department of Corrections are suspending visitation for all state correctional facilities. This does not apply to attorney visits.Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said there were 1,000 test kits available in the state and more were expected to arrive Thursday.Watch the press conference here: The case in Springfield is presumptive positive, meaning the result of a state test for the virus will need to be confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which takes a few days. The state’s first known case of the virus was a Ladue woman who recently returned to St. Louis County after studying abroad in Italy.Two out of 73 people tested for COVID-19 in the state have tested positive, the governor said. There are more known cases in Missouri’s neighboring states.In Kansas, there were four known cases of COVID-19 Thursday, all in Johnson County near Kansas City and the Missouri border.In Illinois, there were 32 known cases of coronavirus as of Thursday evening, though some patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.Although the extent of the virus is not clear because testing has been limited, nationally at least 1,500 people in 45 states and Washington, D.C. have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database, and at least 39 patients with the virus have died.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

