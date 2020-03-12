You are the owner of this article.

Gov. Parson announces second case of COVID-19 in Missouri

CDC

GREENE COUNTY — Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that there is a second presumptive positive case of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Missouri.The governor will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. in Springfield in Greene County to release additional details. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

